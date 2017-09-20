Growth in the suburban areas of Charlottetown is creating overcrowding in schools, says the province's Public Schools Branch, and it wants several schools expanded.

Sherwood Elementary, the school board says, should be replaced. It wants 14 new classrooms built onto Stratford Elementary and 10 rooms added at both LM Montgomery and West Royalty schools.

A new Sherwood school should be built at or near the current location, the board says.

The Public Schools Branch will be taking those recommendations to the provincial government.

Following a major review during the last school year, the board rezoned 1,200 students of the province's 19,000 students in an effort to deal with overcrowding at some schools and underutilization of others.

It will be up to the provincial government to decide whether to provide funding for the projects.