The P.E.I. Energy Corporation will hold public meetings this summer with residents in four Island communities to find out if they want to be a part of the next expansion in wind energy.

There are two wind farms proposed as part of the province's new energy strategy, said CEO Kim Horrelt. The first is a 30-megawatt farm to be up and running in 2019.

Initial site evaluations, including bird and bat monitoring and other environmental assessments, can take up to a year, so Horrelt said it is important to hear from the communities as quickly as possible.

CEO Kim Horrelt wants to hear from Island communities if they are interested in a new wind farm. (LinkedIn)

The first public meeting is being held in eastern Kings on June 15.

"What we're really just trying to do is gauge the interest in eastern Kings, see if there is interest in another wind farm there or if there's no appetite for it at all," said Horrelt.

"If not, then that's fine too and we'll look at other options."

The second meeting will be held in Hermanville, in eastern P.E.I. and another in North Cape.

A meeting is being considered for the Malpeque area as well even though it doesn't currently have wind turbines.

Horrelt said landowners and nearby communities can benefit from the wind projects, through revenue from electricity generated by the turbines.

She added the plan is to start preliminary work on the new wind farm by August.