Phase IIB of the Cornwall bypass project is one step closer to getting the green light after Thursday night's public consultation meeting.

About 40 people gathered at the Cornwall Civic Centre on Thursday to listen to a presentation by Dale Conroy, an environmental consultant with Stantec Consulting Ltd., the company that conducted the environmental impact assessment for the project.

The presentation included the P.E.I. Transportation Department's plans for mitigating the project's environmental impact.

Those strategies include:

Installation of visual and noise barrier south of Fulton Drive subdivision.

Construction activities will be limited to daytime hours, where possible.

During the construction of the bridge, the Clyde River will be isolated from the construction area using steel cofferdams.

Water quality monitoring program for total suspended solids will be conducted during construction.

For every hectare of lost wetland three will be restored.

Avoidance of staging construction materials, storage of chemicals or fuels and vehicle refueling within 100 metres of residential potable well or within well field protection zones.

Questions

After the presentation, there was a question and answer period.

One woman expressed concerns over noise pollution.

Eric MacPhail stood up at the front of the room to say that he's concerned about the impact the highway will have on the agricultural industry.

Eric MacPhail (right) expressed his concern over the effect construction would have on farmers and the agricultural industry. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Conroy said that he hopes that the feedback and questions brought up at the meeting will get passed along to the Department of Environment and Transportation so that they can figure out if additional mitigation is necessary to address those concerns.

Thursday night's meeting was a requirement before Phase IIB can go ahead.

'The residual environmental effect will not be significant'

The new highway will start at the new North River roundabout and rejoin the existing Trans-Canada Highway at Clyde River (Tom Steepe/CBC News)

This phase of the Cornwall bypass construction refers to the new 7.8 km long section of highway between North River and Clyde River. It will be the largest and most expensive part of the project so far at a cost of $56 million.

Stantec's assessment looked at possible environmental impacts to water resources, terrestrial environmental, atmospheric environment, to name a few. It submitted a summary of its findings to the Department of Communities, Land and Environment earlier this month.

"There is an effect [on the environment] — we're not saying there isn't — but what we're saying is with the mitigation that's in place, the residual environmental effect will not be significant," said Conroy.

Cornwall is 'just going to blossom now'

Kathryn Mills attended the meeting and said she's pleased with the information provided. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Kathryn Mills and her husband own a property very close to where the construction will take place. They've been following the entire process from the very beginning.

"I'm pleased with the information that they share," said Mills.

"They're open… And I know they're accessible, so if we do have questions, I won't hesitate to ask them."

She added that as long as the environment's totally looked after, she's not concerned.

"We are still rural," she said. "But growth and development is so important.... I can see so many economic advantages for Cornwall. It's just going to blossom now."

An environmental impact study was available for viewing at Thursday night's public meeting at the Cornwall Civic Centre. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Work expected to begin in August

The first two phases of the Cornwall extension project are already underway, with a new roundabout at the North River intersection and substantial work being done on the North River Bridge.

Plans also include the construction of a 140-metre bridge across the Clyde River. The final design won't be unveiled until later this year.

Following Thursday's meeting, members of the public have another 10 days to provide comments on the proposed project by way of contacting the Department of Communities, Land and Environment.

If the final environmental impact is approved, work is expected to begin sometime in August, continuing from the roundabout to the Cornwall Road, and a section from Linwood Road working back east towards the Cornwall Road.