An Opposition bill to provide more support to workers suffering from PTSD passed third reading in the P.E.I. Legislature Tuesday night.

The bill, introduced by MLA Jamie Fox, would provide presumptive coverage to anyone filing a PTSD-related claim for Worker's Compensation. That means the Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. would have to prove the PTSD was not work related if it wanted to deny coverage.

Fox, a former police officer, said he has suffered from PTSD himself. But he added the legislation would not just be for emergency responders. Anyone — teachers, snowplow operators, tow truck drivers — who witnesses a traumatic event would be covered.

The bill passed with unanimous support, and an amendment introduced by the premier.

The amendment leaves cabinet to set a date allowing the legislation to come into effect.