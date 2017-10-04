The P.E.I. government unveiled a plan on Tuesday to fix the problems surrounding psychiatric care in emergency rooms across the province.

Of the 10 psychiatrists in the province, there are fewer than five available to help patients who need care, leaving staff "extremely shorthanded" and doctors to see upwards of 15 to 20 patients a day, according to Dr. Heather Keizer, the chief of mental health and addictions.

Although some have called the lack of on-call psychiatrists in the province a crisis, Health and Wellness Minister Rob Henderson referred to it as a "recruiting challenge."

"I think crisis is a very strong word," Henderson told CBC's Compass.

"Yes, we do have some significant challenges that we're faced with in recruiting and retaining psychiatry in this province but I'm confident we do have a plan as we're moving forward."

Not a funding problem, Henderson says

One of the first orders of business for the government's plan, Henderson said, is to review the compensation packages for psychiatrists as they enter the system in P.E.I. and to ask a bit more from the province's current psychiatrists.

"This is never an issue about funding, it's not about that at all. We are going to look at the issue as far as our review compensation packages that we provide our psychiatrists as they enter the system," he said.

"Many other jurisdictions are out there with a similar challenge all across the country, trying to recruit psychiatrists to their positions, and we're no different in that."

Looking for ways to relieve on-call staff

Another primary goal for the province, while it searches for psychiatrists, is to ask nurse practitioners to complement the work of psychiatrists as well as ask on-call psychiatrists to to fill-in as much as possible for relief in emergency rooms.

Henderson said there is roughly 10 psychiatrists practicing at the moment in P.E.I. — fewer than five of the practicing psychiatrists are willing to be available for on-call.

"We're hoping that some will be able to help us out a bit when we are in a crunch situation," Henderson added.

"We'll want to work with our complement of psychiatrists that we do have practicing in the province today, and try to be able to work through this challenge."