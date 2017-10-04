The head of mental health and addictions on P.E.I. wants to try job sharing as a strategy to recruit more psychiatrists.

Speaking before the legislature committee on health and wellness Tuesday, Dr. Heather Keizer said the province does not have adequate psychiatric care, with only half the 15 positions filled and one third of the number available to work on-call.

Keizer on Tuesday told CBC's Island Morning she wants to offer newly-graduating doctors is the chance to work part time.

"Many of them are not able to practise full time so we're looking at an innovative program to potentially have job sharing amongst young psychiatrists who are coming out, who might have young families," she said.

For the plan to work, said Keizer, the number of positions would need to be increased from 15 to 17.

Keizer said in the next six months there will be substantial change in the way psychiatric services are delivered.