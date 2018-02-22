P.E.I. has added its fourth psychiatrist since the beginning of 2018.
Dr. Anita Taj, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, began practising last week in a one-year full-time locum position supporting community mental health in Charlottetown.
The addition of Taj, and the three others announced in January, brings the current number of filled positions to 13 full-time equivalents.
Health PEI's psychiatry complement is 15 full-time equivalent positions.
"I am so pleased with quality of psychiatrists that we are recruiting into our complement," said Dr. Heather Keizer, P.E.I.'s chief of mental health and addictions.
"It reinforces that we are making progress and moving in the right direction."
