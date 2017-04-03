The Board of Directors of the Public Schools Branch will make their decisions about P.E.I.'s school review process Monday — following public meetings and a 60-day consultation period.

The three-member board will vote on the recommendations at a meeting held at 7:30 p.m. at Bluefield High School in Hampshire, P.E.I. CBC P.E.I. is live streaming the meeting here, and on Facebook.

"We have been impressed with the number and quality ... of the submissions," said Susan Willis, chair of the board of directors, as she and Pat Mella and Harvey McEwen took their seats.

The consultation process had been respectful, Willis said, adding, "we look forward to maintaining that same level of respect."

"We know that there will be many questions regarding rezoning," Willis continued, indicating those questions will go to Bob Andrews and Parker Grimmer.

As the board read the motion to close St. Jean Elementary School, some in the crowd erupted in protest, many leaping to their feet.

"We are rural, we are strong!" people chanted.

Mella and McEwen supported the motion, noting low enrollment at St. Jean and the number of split classes, to more boos from the crowd.

Cabinet gets final say on closures

The school review process included 31 recommendations from Bob Andrews, school reorganization project manager, to look for solutions for overcrowded and under-utilized schools.

The board of directors is able to make final decisions on rezoning or which grades will be in which schools, but if it recommends schools to close, those closures would have to be approved by cabinet.

Follow the meeting live

CBC P.E.I. reporters Natalia Goodwin and Stephanie Kelly are covering the meeting as it unfolds.

The meeting's agenda notes that a summary of board decisions from this meeting will be available on the Public Schools Branch website, gov.pe.ca/edu/psb Tuesday.