Some scores are up and some are down, but the overall picture for language skills in P.E.I. provincial assessments is not good.

The results, released Wednesday, are from tests administered last spring.

French immersion reading skills, measured in Grade 3, saw a big drop — 68 per cent meeting expectations to 49 per cent. Grade 6 reading and writing both fell from 82 per cent to 64 per cent.

Grade 5 French immersion students, tested in writing, posted the only significant increase in language scores, to 59 per cent from 39.

Math skills as measured for Grades 3, 6 and 9 were largely unchanged, but some levels of students showed improvement in Grade 11.

Percentage of student meeting expectations 2016 2017 Grade 3 math 61 62 Grade 6 math 77 75 Grade 9 math 69 70 Grade 11 521A 60 69 Grade 11 521B 74 79 Grade 11 521K 47 47 Grade 3 English reading 77 77 Grade 3 French immersion reading 68 49 Grade 6 reading 82 64 Grade 3 writing 51 48 Grade 6 writing 82 64 Grade 5 French immersion writing 39 59

In a news release, the province said it was taking steps to improve literacy for students.