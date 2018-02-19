Correction Centre inmate dies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
An inmate at P.E.I.'s Provincial Correctional Centre has died after being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for "health issues," according to the province's Justice Department.
The province hasn't confirmed to CBC News the nature of the person's death or their identity
At this time, the province hasn't confirmed to CBC News the nature of the person's death, their identity or exactly when the death occurred.
