The P.E.I. government is releasing the 2017-18 provincial operating budget on Friday.
The budget will be presented by Liberal Finance Minister Allen Roach in the Legislative Assembly at approximately 11:30 a.m.
In March, the province announced that the $9.6 million deficit projected in last year's budget has grown to almost $17.9 million. Since then, the estimated deficit has grown to $18.9 million.
Even so, the province said it still expects a surplus in this year's budget.
