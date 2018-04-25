It's a fox! It's a cow! Politics leaves provincial animal up in the air

A one-line bill to name the red fox as P.E.I.'s animal emblem degenerated into nasty sniping in the legislature Tuesday.

The bill started as a project by a Grade 7 class in Montague. The class presented its arguments for naming the fox to the legislature's education and economic development committee in October as a lesson in how the provincial government worked.

It appears politics has conspired to make that lesson deeper than intended.

Independent MLA Bush Dumville, once a Liberal, picked up the cause for the students, presenting a private member's bill to make their dream a reality. But when it came up for debate Tuesday, Liberal MLA Alan McIsaac presented an amendment to name the Holstein cow instead.

Bush Dumville was surprised to learn McIsaac suggestion of an amendment was not a joke. (Province of P.E.I.)

Accusations flew that McIsaac was taking a political shot at his former caucus colleague.

"I think people out there would be mortified to death if they read the whole transcript of what happened here tonight," said Dumville.

Dumville said McIsaac had mentioned his intentions earlier, but he thought it was a joke.

Progressive Conservative Leader James Aylward expressed dismay at the debate.

"It just seems like there was some kind of vendetta that was put forward," said Aylward.

The fox, which is on the provincial coat of arms, found a challenger Tuesday night. (Submitted by Paul Gauthier)

"I'm aghast at what happened tonight."

He asked the premier to apologize to the students.

While defending the Holstein, McIsaac acknowledged his amendment was not free of partisan considerations.

"Bush did leave our caucus, yeah, that's for sure and he changed from the red team and I did take maybe a little bit of a shot at him there. But that's fine and dandy. We're good friends, and stuff like that," he said.

McIsaac argued the Holstein is important to the province economically. (Pierre Boulet)

"Not against anything the kids put forward at their presentation to the committee, which I was not at, at the time, but anyway. But this is my opinion. I really favour the Holstein cow. She's big, she's beautiful. She's of great benefit to the province economically as well. I milked cows myself for 30 years."

Neither the bill nor the amendment came up for vote.

