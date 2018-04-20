Province paying for empty space meant for health clinic in eastern P.E.I.

PC MLA Darlene Compton wants to know why the province is paying for space for a health clinic in Murray River, P.E.I., where there is no actual clinic.

The province signed a 15-year lease for the space in the same complex as the Millstone Grill and the post office on Main Street N. in 2011, which costs $20-25,000 per year. $5,000 of that amount for heats and lights.

Compton told the house Friday the clinic was first promised in the 2010 throne speech and was to be staffed by a nurse practitioner.

"It's now 2018, and the residents of Murray River still don't have a health clinic that they were promised eight years ago by this government. What's the delay in keeping this eight-year promise, this eight-year election promise to the residents of Murray River?" Compton asked.

The provincial government is leasing space meant for a health clinic in Murray River, but it is sitting empty. (Google Maps)

"You're already paying for the space, let's be fiscally responsible and let's finish the job and open the health care in Murray River. Will you commit to that, minister?"

Province has to fulfil obligations, health minister says

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said when the province takes on contractual obligations, it does have to fulfil the contract that was signed.

PC MLA Darlene Compton says a clinic in Murray River could help because there are people in the area who don't have doctors. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Clinics previously offered there were not physician-led clinics, but rather nursing-led chronic disease clinics such as diabetes education and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and it has been about four years since a clinic was last held there, according to the province.

Public health has used the space for flu clinics in the past and home care has also used it a limited number of times over the years as a satellite site.

Mitchell said there wasn't as much uptake as expected for clinics and when Health PEI sought feedback, it heard people in the area prefer to go to Montague for care.

"The minister needs to come down to Murray River and hear what the residents have to say," Compton said.

Clinic could lessen load on Montague ER

Compton said putting the clinic to use would lessen some of the load for the emergency room in Montague, which has been closed a number of times recently because of a lack of doctors.

Mitchell said if a demand arose from residents, Health PEI would revisit the possibility of offering clinics in Murray River again.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell says there wasn't much uptake when there were clinics in Murray River, but he says Health PEI is willing to look at a clinic if there's demand. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Obviously, if there is need in the area. If residents in the area would like to revisit the possibility of a clinic being put back in that area, certainly, that's something that we would be happy to speak with them about, and look if that's an opportunity," he said.

More P.E.I. News