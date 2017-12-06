P.E.I. is changing the way it funds municipalities with the aim of providing more predictable funding, the provincial government announced Wednesday.
In a written release, Finance Minister Allen Roach said the changes include:
- Tax credits instead of grants.
- An updated equalization program.
- Extending the planning credit to municipalities with an official plan.
- Municipalities receiving a grant of 10 per cent on all eligible capital expenditures.
- No municipality receiving less funding than it does now.
The province spends $23.6 million on funding to municipalities, which will increase by $2 million next year and $1 million in each of the next three years after. By 2022-23, the province expects to spend $30 million on municipalities.
The agreement will be reviewed in five years.
