Some promotional material sent out by Parks Canada, connected to celebrating Canada's 150th birthday on P.E.I., highlights Province House without mentioning it is closed.

The building is undergoing to repairs to serious damage to the very structure of the building, and will be closed until at least 2020.

But Parks Canada said it's not concerned about confusion.

"Even while the building is closed for conservation work, Parks Canada is committed to telling the story of Province House," said Ocel Dauphinais-Matheson, a visitor experience manager with Parks Canada.

Committed to telling the story

A replica of Confederation Chamber, where the Fathers of Confederation met in Province House, is available for viewing in the Confederation Centre.

Parks Canada also created a video set in Province House, which describes the Charlottetown Conference, the 1864 meeting that started the discussions that led to Confederation, which visitors to the replica can watch.

'An alternative experience'

During the peak summer months, a Parks Canada employee is at a kiosk in the courtyard between Confederation Centre and Province House, where visitors will be able to learn more about the work being done there, and book tours with the Confederation Players, actors taking on the roles of Fathers of Confederation.

"We're working with our partners to offer an alternative experience to visitors while Province House is undergoing important conservation work." said Dauphinais-Matheson.