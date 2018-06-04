Protesters gather outside Sean Casey's office to condemn Kinder Morgan deal

Roughly 30 protesters gathered outside Charlottetown MP Sean Casey's office on Monday to condemn the federal government's intent to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Nouhad Mourad, chairperson for the P.E.I. chapter of the Council of Canadians, was one of the protesters there hoping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reverses the decision to buy the multi-billion dollar pipeline.

"We refuse to be unwilling shareholders of an old and leaky pipeline," she said. "This is a time where we need to be pulling back on oil expansion and moving forward with sustainable and alternative energy sources."

The federal government announced last week that the Trans Mountain pipeline would be bought from Kinder Morgan at an expected cost of $4.5 billion — not including the billions more in projected costs to build the controversial expansion.

Mourad said she's reached out to all the Island MPs about the pipeline.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Casey said the pipeline is "one of crucial national importance."

"There are thousands of jobs in the balance with respect to this project, and thousands of individuals who rely on its completion in order to be able to support their families," he wrote.

How did we get to the point where the feds are preparing to spend your tax dollars to get this project built? 2:03

"While it may not be readily apparent here in Charlottetown … there are many on the other side of the country whose livelihoods are in the balance."

Members of the P.E.I. chapter of the Council of Canadians handed over a void cheque to Casey's staff during the protest.

Mourad said the cheque is a symbolic gesture showing this is taxpayer money, so taxpayers should have a say.

Members of the P.E.I. chapter of the Council of Canadians handed over a void cheque to Charlottetown MP Sean Casey's staff during the protest. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

