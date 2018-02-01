Propane prices rose overnight Wednesday with P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's regular start-of-month review of petroleum product prices.

There is no change in the price of gas, diesel or heating oil. The price of gas rose four cents a litre in an unscheduled adjustment last week.

The price changes for propane vary by supplier.

Superior: Up 2.2 cents to $0.887 for bulk delivery.

Irving: Up 2.8 cents to $0.93 for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Up 2.4 cents to $0.885 for bulk delivery.

The next scheduled price review is Feb. 15.