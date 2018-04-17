Private mental health clinic to be offered in Tignish

A clinical social worker is offering a private mental health clinic one night a week at the Tignish Health Centre.

Josée Gallant-Gordon has been working in community mental health for more than a decade, and said she knows the need is there.

"There's never been a private practice service in Tignish, so it's a new service," said Gallant-Gordon, who also has an office in Alberton, P.E.I.

She said when she approached the centre's board, they were "thrilled" she wanted to offer the service there. The centre also offers public health services and a foot clinic.

'Always a need'

Public government-funded mental health services are available for free in Alberton, O'Leary, Lennox Island and Summerside, P.E.I. But Gallant-Gordon believes a private, user-pay service could help.

Many Islanders are currently seeking help managing anxiety and depression, family conflict and grief, says Gallant-Gordon. (Denise Davy/CBC)

"There's always a need. And even though we do have community mental health in different places, there is a big need and we have wait lists everywhere," she said. "I said well, I'll do something privately in the evening and then it can address some of that need."

Gallant-Gordon plans to hold her first clinic on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. She expects to see three people a night.

Many Islanders are currently seeking help managing anxiety and depression, family conflict and grief, she said.

Some health insurance plans will pay for the appointments, Gallant-Gordon said, but she advises people check with their provider before booking.

Gallant-Gordon's business is called Wellness Balance Counselling, Équi-LIBRE, and will offer counselling in both English and French. Appointments can be made by calling (902) 806-2257.

More P.E.I. News