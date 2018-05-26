Opposition bill would see new provincial judges take sexual assault education training

P.E.I.'s Opposition justice critic submitted a private member's bill Friday asking it be mandatory all newly appointed provincial court judges receive education on how to deal with sexual assault cases.

"We must make sure that we protect these victims. We must make sure that we give them the full confidence of the court that they're going to be heard and that they're going to be listened too," said Borden—Kinkora PC MLA Jamie Fox.

"It's very traumatic for them and for them to have to relive it not only in front of a police officer but in front of a crown attorney … then in front of the court system alone. We must ensure that the sensitivity of these types of complaints are fully understood."

Fox said the actual training of newly appointed judges would fall to the Law Society of P.E.I.

He said members of the society support the bill and that he has the full support of the PC caucus. A similar private member's bill was introduced at the federal level by former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

More P.E.I. news