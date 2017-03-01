Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I.'s Prince County, saying the west end of the Island could see an extended period of freezing rain Thursday.

Two low pressure systems are approaching the Island, says Environment Canada, and the duration of the freezing rain is dependent on the track of the second low.

The current forecast is for rain to continue in Prince County into the early morning hours. There is a risk of freezing rain starting about 4 a.m. and continuing through to 9 a.m. before switching back to rain. If the track of the system changes, the freezing rain could continue into the afternoon.

Rain not expected to be heavy

In Queens and Kings counties, the forecast is for rain to continue through the rest of Wednesday and into Thursday. There is a chance the rain could switch over to snow for a time in cooler temperatures just before dawn.

The rain is not expected to be heavy, with five to 10 millimetres falling Wednesday and a further five millimetres Thursday.