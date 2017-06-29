Justin Trudeau started a morning visit to P.E.I. Thursday meeting with Premier Wade MacLauchlan.
The prime minister's meeting with MacLauchlan started at 8:40 a.m.
The public's only opportunity to meet Trudeau during the brief visit will be at the Montague Curling Curling Club, where he will have a meet and greet with local MP and P.E.I.'s cabinet representative Lawrence MacAulay.
Later in the morning he will be in Charlottetown for a tour of the Canada C3 expedition ship.
He will hold a media conference at 12:30 before leaving the Island for New Brunswick.
