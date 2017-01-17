Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour of town-hall style events made its way to Atlantic Canada early this week but after visits to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Trudeau left without setting foot in Prince Edward Island.

Scheduling, timing

Wayne Easter, Liberal MP for Malpeque, said it is "great to see" the prime minister travel across most of the country to meet directly with Canadians and hear their concerns.

With respect to P.E.I., he said the province wasn't part of the tour because of "scheduling" and "timing."

"He's getting to the areas he can. He was in Prince Edward Island last year during Old Home Week and met people on the ground at that time," he said.

Easter said he doesn't think that passing over P.E.I. sends a message to Islanders that the province is insignificant.

"I do think people understand … [that] he can't be everywhere. He's not going to be in all the provinces, that I'm aware of."

Easter added that some of the issues raised in Dartmouth, N.S., are similar to those that might have been raised on the Island.

He also said there will likely be other opportunities in the future for Islanders to speak directly with the prime minister.