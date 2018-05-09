2 Island teachers recognized for achievement and excellence by Trudeau

Two Island teachers have been recognized with national teaching awards, one for her work in French and the other for science.

Stacy Thain and Natalie MacNeill are among a select group of instructors from across the country to receive the 2018 Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence.

Thain was awarded a certificate of achievement. She teaches French and language arts at Summerside Intermediate School, and she's currently on assignment with the Department of Education working as a core French literacy coach.

Sharing ideas

MacNeill — a teacher at Grace Christian School in Charlottetown — was awarded a certificate of excellence for her work developing her school's entire elementary-grade science curriculum.

She travelled to Ottawa for the award ceremony and met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other award winners from across the country.

"The 10 or 11 educators who were recognized for teaching excellence were invited to spend a couple days together sharing our best practices, learning from one another," said MacNeill.

"We will support one another in this incredible opportunity we have to impact the future."

It's been some years since a teacher from P.E.I. was recognized.

