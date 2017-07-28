Pride PEI is wrapping up a successful Pride Week with a parade and two parties planned for Saturday.

"We've been so thankful and we're so overwhelmed by all the support," said Pride PEI communications coordinator Chelsey Rogerson.

The week started with a church service on Sunday, and has included an art event, a country music concert, a poetry slam, and even a Pride beer.

Events have been well attended, says Chelsey Rogerson. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Attendance at the events has been strong, said Rogerson, and she has been particularly excited to see such a large variety of people.

"We have seniors in the queer community. We have young teens that are coming out and so excited to be a part of it. It's … really awesome to see that people feel safe enough to come out and enjoy these activities," said Rogerson.

"A lot of people think that we've come a long way, and we have, but we still have a long way to go."

The Pride Parade will go through downtown Charlottetown starting at 1 p.m. That will be followed a celebration in Rochford Square.

The closing event will be at the Delta, a party featuring aerialists from Aerial Warehouse, members of the Charlottetown Burlesque group, and drag queens from Haus of River.