Pride PEI is wrapping up a successful Pride Week with a parade and two parties planned for Saturday.
"We've been so thankful and we're so overwhelmed by all the support," said Pride PEI communications coordinator Chelsey Rogerson.
The week started with a church service on Sunday, and has included an art event, a country music concert, a poetry slam, and even a Pride beer.
Attendance at the events has been strong, said Rogerson, and she has been particularly excited to see such a large variety of people.
"We have seniors in the queer community. We have young teens that are coming out and so excited to be a part of it. It's … really awesome to see that people feel safe enough to come out and enjoy these activities," said Rogerson.
"A lot of people think that we've come a long way, and we have, but we still have a long way to go."
The Pride Parade will go through downtown Charlottetown starting at 1 p.m. That will be followed a celebration in Rochford Square.
The closing event will be at the Delta, a party featuring aerialists from Aerial Warehouse, members of the Charlottetown Burlesque group, and drag queens from Haus of River.