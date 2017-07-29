The P.E.I. Pride Parade is underway in downtown Charlottetown. It started around 1 Saturday afternoon.
Crowds have gathered along the parade route to enjoy the festivities.
Many eagerly waiting for the Pride Parade to make its way down Grafton Street #PEI pic.twitter.com/z0DcbSqsYN—
@NicoleatCBC
Pride Parade makes its way through Charlottetown! #PEI pic.twitter.com/mpibdm1fpY—
@NicoleatCBC
Trinity Foxx and Brooke Rivers getting ready for the Pride Parade! #PEI pic.twitter.com/8IpuMU1V1T—
@NicoleatCBC
Some pets are also out in the sun ready for the parade.
Doris and Bob just two of the many dogs joining in the Pride Parade #PEI pic.twitter.com/2X6w9nS2VQ—
@NicoleatCBC