Islanders are paying more at the pumps this morning after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved a hike in the price of gasoline.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the price of gasoline increased by 3.0 cents per litre. With the increase, the price for regular, unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets ranges between $1.072 and $1.083 per litre.

Other petroleum price changes include:

Furnace and stove oil prices increased by 1.0 cents per litre

Propane decreased by 6.0 cents per litre at Kenmac Energy Inc., by 5.8 cents per litre at Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and by 6.1 cents per litre at Superior Propane.

The price of diesel fuel is unchanged.

The maximum pre-tax price for propane ranges between 73.8 and 74.8 cents per litre while the maximum pre-tax price of furnace oil is 78.4 cents per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is April 15.