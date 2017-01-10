A search of a home in downtown Summerside, P.E.I., uncovered a cache of hundreds of prescription pills, say RCMP.

About 300 percocet and 200 dilaudid pills were seized by the Prince District Joint Forces Operation Drug Unit on Friday, police said.

"This is a large seizure for a residence in downtown Summerside," said RCMP Cpl. Steve MacDonald.

He estimated the street value of the drugs at $7,000.

Handgun investigated

A large sum of cash, and a small amount of marijuana was also seized.

A gun was found, but one of the officers involved in the case says it looked inoperable. It is being tested by firearms specialists.

A 56-year-old man was arrested.

Charges have not yet been laid. Police are still considering what charges are appropriate.