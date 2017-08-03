The province's new regional economic advisory councils met for the first time today in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I.

The councils were established to develop economic growth plans for each area of the province and advise government on each region's particular needs.

Premier MacLauchlan appeared on Compass to offer more details on the advisory councils' plans and what Islanders can expect to see from them.

Giving advice to government

"One of the first tasks they'll be asked to address is to identify strategic opportunities in their regions and then to work together to achieve those opportunities for the province," MacLauchlan said.

"They will give advice to government — or the broader economic community — so that we can be sure we…have an opportunity to be prosperous as a province."

MacLauchlan said members of the advisory councils applied through Engage P.E.I. He estimates more than 50 names were submitted for the volunteer positions on the four councils.

"These people are volunteers, they are coming because they are committed to their community and to the province. And they're doing it free of charge."

'They're keen, they're passionate'

In total there are 22 members on the four councils as well as four chairs:

West, chaired by Jason Ramsay a senior representative with McCain Produce;

East Prince/West Queens, chaired by Rick Kennedy, a chartered accountant from Summerside and the president of the construction company Curran and Briggs;

Capital/Central, chaired by Jennifer Dunn, a partner at BDO Canada;

East, chaired by Scott Annear​, owner and general manager of Morley Annear Ltd., a trucking company located in Montague.

MacLauchlan added that he expects councils to identify "where the opportunities are, where the gaps are and where we can do things that would make a difference and really translate into a win-win."

"They're keen, they're passionate," MacLauchlan said. "I'll be surprised if by Christmas they haven't made recommendations that Islanders can see are timely in terms of action we can take in a strategic sense."

The councils will answer to MacLauchlan and the "Economic Hub" — a group of ministers consisting of Allen Roach, Sonny Gallant, Pat Murphy and Heath MacDonald.