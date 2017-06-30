Jordan Bober delivers a letter requesting electoral reform to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Submitted by Jordan Bober)

The P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation scrambled to get together a letter with close to 300 signatures to deliver to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was in Charlottetown Thursday.

Coalition member Jordan Bober said the group considered trying to organize a rally calling on Trudeau to keep his promises regarding PR made during the election campaign, but the visit came with less than 24 hours notice, and it wasn't sure where Trudeau would be.

'Hope [for PR] is starting to fade.' - Jordan Bober

Instead, the group wrote a letter and gathered signatures in advance of a media briefing on the Charlottetown waterfront at midday. There, Bober had the opportunity to personally hand the letter to Trudeau.

"Hope [for PR] is starting to fade in terms of the current leadership of the country," said Bober.

"But it's something we feel we really need to keep on the front burner and let politicians, both federally and here provincially in P.E.I., know that voters have not forgotten."

He said the coalition intends to remain active and keep the issue before politicians and the public.