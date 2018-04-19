No information shared with Green Party, says PR Coalition

The PEI Coalition for Proportional Representation denies that it shared any information with the Green Party or any other member organization, following allegations in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday.

PC MLA Darlene Compton said she had heard from residents in District 11 that Green Party campaigners knew the electoral preference of people whose doors they were knocking on. Compton said the information came from the Coalition for PR, of which the Green Party is a member.

"I can assure Islanders that the PR Coalition has never shared any information collected as part of our campaign with any of our member organizations," said coalition campaign manager Mark Greenan in a statement emailed to CBC News.

"All information collected has only been used by the PR Coalition for the reason we were formed — to bring proportional representation to PEI and make Island democracy even better."

Greenan said his organization has a strict privacy policy.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker also denied getting information from the coalition. He said his party keeps records of where its information comes from, and he would welcome an investigation.

