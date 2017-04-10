Three people inside the Pownal Sports Centre in Pownal, P.E.I., were taken by ambulance after the building was evacuated Monday morning.

Island EMS says it took the three to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Several trucks from the Cross Roads Fire Department are on the scene. Firefighters cordoned off the Pownal Road from the Waterside Road to the Gay Road.

Three homes in the area were also evacuated.

A fire truck blocks the road near the Pownal Sports Centre Monday. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter said the province's hazardous materials, or hazmat, team responded, and believes there may have been a leak of ammonia during rink maintenance.

Ammonia is a chemical that is used in the refrigeration systems of many ice rinks.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, ammonia is a colourless gas that can be a fire and explosion hazard, and can be fatal if inhaled. It can also be corrosive to skin and eyes.