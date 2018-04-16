Power restored for thousands following North River pole fire

Maritime Electric has restored power to more than 6,000 customers after a pole caught fire in North River, P.E.I.

The power went out at about 10:30 a.m. A crew was sent to the site and restored electricity about 11 a.m.

According to the outage map on the utility's web site, 6,162 customers were affected, with the largest concentration of outages in Cornwall.

The outages extended into Charlottetown and down to the South Shore.

