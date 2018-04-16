Updated
Power restored for thousands following North River pole fire
Maritime Electric has restored power to more than 6,000 customers who lost it when a pole caught fire in North River.
Power was out for about 6,200 customers for about a half hour Monday morning
Maritime Electric has restored power to more than 6,000 customers after a pole caught fire in North River, P.E.I.
The power went out at about 10:30 a.m. A crew was sent to the site and restored electricity about 11 a.m.
According to the outage map on the utility's web site, 6,162 customers were affected, with the largest concentration of outages in Cornwall.
The outages extended into Charlottetown and down to the South Shore.