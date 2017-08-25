The driving forces behind a food bank in eastern P.E.I. are leaving the Island.

Lawrence and Marlene Power have been with the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank for 17 years, working close to full time in the volunteer positions since they retired and moved to the province.

But now they're moving to Truro to be closer to family. Marlene Power said they made sure clients had a clean, warm and inviting place to visit, and her husband made sure everyone received proper food.

"We have done the very best that we could," she said.

"Lawrence shopped very wisely and we tried to buy nourishing food. We just feel very good about what we give out to the clients. One of our pet things was lunches for the children. Each child that goes to school gets five days of lunches."

Last hurrah

The Powers said they have found volunteers to replace them at the food bank, but they will oversee one final food drive before they go.

You can drop your donation Saturday at the food bank, it is located on Main Street in Montague near the corner of Park Street. Donations will be accpeted between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.