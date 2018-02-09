P.E.I.'s newly-appointed Poverty Reduction Advisory Council has already started its work, says the council chair, and will have an action plan ready this fall.

The 12-member committee was announced a week ago, and chair Roxanne Carter-Thompson said she has already met with some members, has arranged meetings with governments, and is making plans for public consultations.

Carter-Thompson said she is excited to work with the committee.

"They applied for this work because they're passionate and compassionate, and want to see poverty reduced in P.E.I., and want to see Islanders thrive," she said.

The action plan will include housing, food security, education and employment, said Carter-Thompson.

But that is not an exhaustive list, she added. What is in the final plan will depend largely on public input. That input will include public meetings, focus groups and surveys.

Details on the surveys and focus groups will be available next month, with announcements of the public meetings expected in May.

The final action plan is expected to be delivered to government in October.