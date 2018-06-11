P.E.I. looking for your help to reduce poverty

The provincial government is looking for help from Prince Edward Islanders to reduce poverty.

The Poverty Reduction Advisory Council is holding public meetings across the province as it develops an action plan. It is coming at the problem from a number of angles, including affordable housing, food security, education and employment.

Council chair Roxanne Carter-Thompson said it is important to get people involved in this process, even if they have their doubts about it.

"If they're walking in feeling a little bit scared or skeptical that's fine, but we want them leaving not feeling that way," said Carter-Thompson.

"People are more open to listening when they're being invited to come in and be heard, and then once you engage them then they'll help be a part of the solution."

Carter-Thompson said the council will also research how other provinces are tackling poverty.

The council held two public meetings last week in Kings County, and will hold four meetings this week.

Centre scolaire-communautaire Évangéline, Wellington, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Murphy's Community Centre, Charlottetown, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Community Centre in the fire hall, O'Leary, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Community Connections, Summerside, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

The final action plan is set to be released this fall.

