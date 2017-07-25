P.E.I.'s NDP leader is calling on government to do something about the state of rural roads in the province — in particular, a road in his own community that has horse-and-buggy traffic.

Mike Redmond said he wants the province's transportation minister Paula Biggar to take a drive on Brothers Road, where he lives.

The road in eastern P.E.I. is also home to other farm families as well as a growing number of Amish farmers who have moved to Kings County in recent years.

NDP leader Mike Redmond says Brothers Road in eastern P.E.I. needs to be re-paved. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'An accident waiting to happen'

"The road is dangerous, has caused extensive damage to cars and trucks, and is heavily-used year round," Redmond said.

"In fact, the Amish have raised concerns about how poor the road is for their horses and carts. It is an accident waiting to happen."

Redmond said a 1.7-kilometre asphalt section of the road between Route 3 and 48 Road is dotted with broken pavement. Crews recently filled many of the potholes — about 350 by Redmond's count — but many remain.

Crews recently made repairs on Brothers Road, but work remains to be done. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

According to Redmond, in addition to vehicle damage, the road's state of disrepair has caused horses to go lame.

"It's gotten to the point where the residents of this road are actually using the shoulder to drive on the grass and that's really dangerous in its own right," he said.

Department of Transportation addresses concerns

A spokesperson for P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation told CBC News that crews will pave a 900-metre section of Brothers Road later this year. That section is at the northern end of the road, well beyond the 1.7-kilometre section that worries Redmond.

The province said the remainder of the road, including the section between Route 3 and the 48 Road, will be taken into consideration when it is developing its 2018 program.

Government said it will spend $5.5 million this year to resurface 70 to 80 kilometres of secondary roads across the province. An additional $1.2 million will be spent on asphalt patching.

"Government are doing some good things on this road in terms of finding some other access points to make sure the Amish can travel safely in Kings County," Redmond said.

"We all want everybody to be safe on the roads in Prince Edward Island."