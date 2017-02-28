P.E.I. potatoes fetched good prices in 2016, continuing a trend that stretches back to 2004.

The strong performance for Island spuds was shown in the farm product prices indexed released by Statistics Canada Monday.

The index, set at 100 in 2007, reached 169.3 for potatoes last year, which was well above the national index of 149.1.

It was a big jump over P.E.I.'s 2015 index of 150.2.

Total index also on the rise

Potatoes led an increase in the index for all farm product prices on P.E.I.

The index in 2016 was 144.7, up from 139.2.

The increase in the total index also dates back to 2004.

Since 2004, the index is up 119 per cent for potatoes and 71 per cent for all products.