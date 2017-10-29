The P.E.I. Potato Board has unveiled it's new advertisement which will play on TV and online.

The advertisement asks "What does it take to grow a quality potato?"

The answer? "Where we come from, it takes an Island."

Greg Donald, general manager of the board, said the video advertisement is something the board has considered for a long time, and now it can showcase P.E.I. potatoes to the world.

"The potato industry is an important part of P.E.I. and who we are — it's an important part of the economy, our culture our scenery," Donald said.

"There's fewer people that are involved in the industry, there's fewer people involved in agriculture. We want to take every opportunity we can to engage with those who aren't involved in the industry."

Showcasing P.E.I.

Donald said the advertisement will run locally on CBC News: Compass and throughout the Atlantic region, on Hockey Night in Canada and online.

"The beauty of online is that there are no borders so we hope that this is shared and played far beyond that," said Kendra Mills, marketing director of the potato board.

Mills says the P.E.I. Potato Board spent the summer filming the short video advertisement. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Mills said the advertisement was a "huge" and "very expensive" undertaking for the potato board.

"It's something that we've worked on and really wanted to take the opportunity to showcase Prince Edward Island to our friends and neighbours and the rest of the world."

Donald added the province provided a portion of the funding required to make the advertisement.