The province took another step toward marijuana legislation on Thursday when the Liberal government announced decisions made around legal age, where it can be consumed and where it will be sold.

According to a government news release, the legal age for pot use will be age 19, aligned with the province's legal age for alcohol and tobacco.

Additionally, pot use will be restricted to private residences — with a potential for expansion to designated public spaces at a later date.

It will be also be sold in dedicated government-owned retail locations and it will be sold through an "e-commerce platform," the release said.

Next phase begins

The province enters the next phase of marijuana legislation after receiving and analyzing roughly 3,000 responses from the public and stakeholders in a survey conducted in the fall.

During the winter, the plan is to take the responses from Islanders and stakeholders and present draft legislation to the assembly in the spring.

A public awareness campaign is expected to follow and legislation is expected to come into effect on July 1, 2018.