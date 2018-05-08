Home pot delivery is coming to P.E.I., and alcohol could be next

Plans for pot delivery on P.E.I. are underway.

The province has put out a request for proposals (RFP) as it looks for companies interested in delivering pot door-to-door.

Zach Currie, a director with the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission, told CBC the service will be provided provincewide.

"It will be direct to home," he said. "The individuals who place the order will have to provide proof of age — no package will be left unattended at the door."

If people miss their package because they're not at home, Currie said they will be able to pick it up at the delivery company's closest drop-off location.

Home-delivered alcohol a future possibility

Several companies could potentially win the bid — as the province is split into three delivery zones (one per county) — and the distributor could be responsible for delivering up to 200 packages per day, Currie said.

With cannabis home delivery on the horizon, Currie didn't rule out a similar approach toward alcohol in the future.

"We're looking at this as an exciting opportunity to test the supply chain … as it relates to online sales," he said.

A director with the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission says "direct-to-home" cannabis deliveries will be provided province wide. (Brennan Linsley/Associated Press)

"Right now we're very much focused on getting cannabis done right and, as I say, we'll be looking to see how a similar system may be able to be considered for beverage alcohol."

P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corp., another provincial Crown corporation, will be responsible for overseeing cannabis in the province, Currie said.

The request for proposals is scheduled to close on May 18.

- With files from Island Morning

