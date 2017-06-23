The Port of Charlottetown has applied for federal and provincial funding to dredge an area of the harbour of silt build-up in order to eventually extend the harbour's berth to accommodate two cruise ships at the same time.

Corryn Clemence, the port's business development manager, explained that dredging would involve removing 5,000 cubic metres of silt, sand and clay in the south corner of the berth. The last time the port dredged the harbour, in 2006, it removed 25,000 cubic metres.

$12 million estimated cost

Clemence said drudging is part of a larger project to extend the south end of the berth. She expects this phase of the project to begin in late November at an estimated cost of $12 million.

Even though the port is in discussions with the federal and provincial government for funding, nothing has been finalized at this time.

Clemence said that being able to accommodate two cruise ships at the same time is necessary given the growth of cruise visits to the harbour.

"The cruise numbers here have jumped so significantly in the past few years and we're projecting that growth to continue," she said.

"So, we want to be able to be ready to mobilize as soon as we have everything in place, and get that expansion done as soon as possible for … hopefully the end of 2018 into the 2019 season."