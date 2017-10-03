Prince Edward Islanders are being invited to celebrate Island pork at restaurants and at home for this year's Porktoberfest.

During the first half of the month, Islanders are being encouraged to cook pork at home for the chance to win prizes. Attention will turn to restaurants, which will roll out specialty pork tacos, in the second half of the month.

Robbie Dover, vice-president of Fresh Media, organizers of the pork promotion, said chefs were looking for a little breathing room.

"Some chefs are still pretty busy around the end of Fall Flavours and Farm Day in the City and we want to give them a little bit of a breather before we, hopefully, inundate them with hungry P.E.I. pork taco fans," Dover said.

Specialty pork tacos at 18 participating restaurants will be announced Oct. 13.