The University of Prince Edward island is reaching out to people who have previously lived on P.E.I., studied on the Island, or visited to see what is holding them back from moving to the province.

The provincial government commissioned the survey, at a cost of about $5,000, as part of its population action plan, which aims to grow the population to 160,000 by 2022.

Laurie Brinklow of the Institute of Island Studies at UPEI will conduct the research and analysis. The information will be used to guide government's efforts on recruiting expatriate and new Islanders to Prince Edward Island.

'It's very underrated'

The government has also produced a video featuring about 10 new or repatriated Islanders extolling the virtues of life in the province.

"I honestly think P.E.I. is this little hidden gem of an Island that people know is awesome but I think until you actually live here for a while you don't understand how awesome it is," says doctor Christine Campbell on the video.

"It's very underrated."

"It's a great place to build a network," adds Gideon Banahene, owner of Kaneshii Vinyl Press.

"You have your own circle of people that will see the same vision that you're going for. It's a fantastic place that you wouldn't get in any other city or country."

The survey will be distributed through UPEI and Holland College alumni networks and promoted through WorkPEI.ca.