P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will be hosting a special reception in Toronto — what he's calling an Island social — as part of his population action plan.

The event will feature local music and food as well as a chance for the premier to talk about the province, job opportunities and the benefits of living on the Island. He's in the city for other business meetings.

"There is ripe opportunity for Islanders to move home to fill employer vacancies or start something new," a spokeswoman with the premier's office said via email.

The budget for the event is less than $10,000, the email said, and most of that is being spent on P.E.I. products including potatoes and seafood, which will be prepared by chefs originally from P.E.I. living in Toronto.

Nearly 100 of the 200 people invited have replied they will attend the reception, which is being held at the Art Square Gallery in Toronto on Thursday night. Many of the invitees are younger people who have ties to the Island.

The province launched its population plan last May with the goal of increasing P.E.I.'s population from its current 150,000 residents to 160,000 by 2022.

Islanders Nathan Gill and Chris Robison of the band North Lakes will perform. Both are currently living in Toronto.