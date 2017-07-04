The competitive pool at Charlottetown's Bell Aliant Centre has reopened.

"Thank you to our maintenance crew for working with our suppliers to get it back up and running!" a message on the centre's web page said Tuesday.

A part needed to fix the problem arrived Tuesday afternoon.

Befere the repair was carried out, use of the centre's leisure pool was rearranged Tuesday so scheduled swimming lessons, summer camp and Charlottetown's competitive swim team the Bluephins, could get their swimming done.

The toddler pool, hot tub, and waterslide remained open.

The pool closed last Friday after a because of a missing valve — without it, water washed over the sides of the pool and flooded into the filter room downstairs, an official said.