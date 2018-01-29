Residents are raising concerns about a busy intersection in Charlottetown they say is unsafe.

The corner of Pond and Queen streets a high traffic area for pedestrians and vehicles, with two schools, a church, liquor store, pharmacy, Value Village and several restaurants nearby.

Of particular issue for residents is a yellow house at the corner that creates a blind spot for vehicles turning or going through the intersection.

A petition is circulating online asking for the removal of the house.

Drivers approaching the intersection have their view obstructed by a yellow house on the corner. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Reji Martin, a resident of the neighbourhood, said crossing the intersection can be scary.

"I've almost been hit three times — just my own fast reflexes brought me back. that's all," he said.

"As I approach the intersection I notice I can't see the cars, and when the cars do come up they're looking to the left and not to the right and there's no space there for you to be seen."

Charlottetown Coun. Mitch Tweel has been urging the city to make the intersection safer. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

A report presented to the city in 2010 recommended ways to make the spot safer, including the removal of the yellow house, better signage and lighting, and the repositioning of telephone poles.

Coun. Mitch Tweel says not enough has been done since then, and he worries the construction of a new 23-unit building on the street will things worse.

"It's time for action," he said. "There's no disputing the fact that this is a very dangerous intersection."

Queen and Pond is a busy intersection, with schools, restaurants and a pharmacy nearby. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)





Janette Gallant, who owns the yellow house on the corner, said she's willing to sell if the city makes her an offer.

"I share the concerns of the residents and the people of the area, so I have talked to the city and I feel like it is in the best interest for them to own it," she said.

Chanuthi Kongahawattege, a Grade 10 student at Colonel Gray High School who started the petition, hopes the city buys the home and tears it down. Or at least takes other measures to make the intersection safe.

"My hope is the city realizes how dangerous it is and how fast they should act on it," she said. "It is getting to the point where it has to happen because there are a lot of students who go through there to go off grounds for lunch or even home."