The City of Charlottetown will take roughly a week to move processed digester contents from the Charlottetown Pollution Control Plant to a holding facility beginning Friday, Sept. 8.

This is routine work that takes place every five to seven years, according to a news release from the city.

The contents are a "nutrient-rich organic material resulting from the treatment of domestic sewage in the treatment facility."

When treated and processed, the contents can be recycled and applied as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils and stimulate plant growth.

During the removal period at the plant, there will be heavy truck traffic from the plant to Stanhope though impacts on traffic flows are not anticipated.