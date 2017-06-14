There are now three people running for the leadership of P.E.I.'s PC party, with James Aylward announcing Tuesday night.

A crowd almost filled the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College to hear the announcement, giving multiple standing ovations. It is that support that Aylward says made him run again after losing the leadership in 2015.

"In 2015 I did run along with Rob Lantz and Darlene Compton, we had a great contest I had a lot of momentum from that and I had a lot of encouragement from all across the Island from tip to tip, people wanting me to put my name forward again."

Support from caucus

It wasn't just the electorate that were supporting him.

Georgetown MLA Steven Myers spoke to the crowd making his support public, saying he's been impressed with Aylward's work on mental health and addictions as well as the fight for a child advocate.

James Aylward announced his bid to become leader of the PC Party to a packed house at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"I've watched him grow as a leader internally, I mean inside the caucus, stuff that people don't necessarily get to see everyday and how strong of a player he has become," said Myers in his speech.

Big promises

Aylward spoke like he had already won the leadership in his speech, making some big promises if he is elected the next premier of P.E.I.

Among them, to enact a public inquiry into the E-gaming file, and to implement the results of the plebiscite on electoral reform that is set to be held with the 2019 provincial election. Aylward said he would do that within 18 months of taking power, if he gets there.

MLA for Georgetown Steven Myers threw his support behind James Aylward to become the next leader of the PC Party on P.E.I. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

He also wants to follow through on banning campaign donations from corporations and unions, and he's putting his money where his mouth is. Starting with his leadership campaign he said he won't take any donations from corporations or unions and will publicly release a full list of donors.

"I think it's very important because as I talk to Islanders, there's a lot of cynicism out there now, there's not a lot of faith in government and politicians."

Help from a friend

For this time around he has expanded his team, and has been meeting with the man who beat him in 2015, Rob Lantz.

"I've had a lot of people from Rob Lantz's team that has come over to my team," he said.

The deadline to enter the race is August 18, with the convention set for October 20.