The Progressive Conservative Party of P.E.I. is implementing a new vetting process for future party candidates in response to the #MeToo movement.

The movement involves women across the world coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment, some of which have included allegations of sexual misconduct involving Canadian politicians.

These stories have motivated the provincial PCs to draw up a new code of conduct for their members that will include a more intensive interview process for party candidates.

'We will be probing into a lot of personal things into a person's life and we'll try our best to foresee … if they could handle the role in public office.' — Melissa Handrahan

Melissa Handrahan, a spokesperson for the party, says the PCs met to discuss the new code of conduct this week.

She hopes a more intensive vetting process will weed out candidates with troubling behaviour.

"When a person chooses to have a public life … they need to conduct themselves in a professional manner," Handrahan said.

"We will be thoroughly vetting our candidates because I think it's very important if you want to put your name forward for public office that we're very clear on what our expectations are."

'Accountability pledge' until now

Because the party is just piecing the code of conduct together now, Handrahan couldn't say how or if they'd ask candidates about prior sexual behaviour.

However, she did say what may come from a more extensive vetting process would be more personal — and behavioural — details that may raise red flags.

"In the interview process we need to assess a person's ability to handle situations where they're dealing with the public at all different levels," Handrahan said.

Scott Barry, the president of the P.E.I. Liberal Party, says reputations typically precede people in the province and that those with troubling behaviour are 'not the type of person who's likely to succeed in the process.' (Kerry Campbell/CBC News)

"The bottom line is that the interviews that will be taking place will be extensive interviews, we will be probing into a lot of personal things into a person's life and we'll try our best to foresee … if they could handle the role in public office."

Previously, Handrahan said the party had only an "accountability pledge" that required potential candidates only to agree to terms and conditions and promise to conduct themselves responsibly.

But, she said, "all of the reports in the media have really raised the issue and our awareness of the need of having a strong code of conduct."

Greens formalizing process

Anna Keenan, the president of the Green Party of P.E.I., said the Greens are also piecing together a tighter vetting process for future candidates.

"A lot of the things we're doing are new to the Green Party, indeed, because we've grown dramatically over the last few years," she said "Our formal processes are often being used for the first time now and we're being very careful to try and design them effectively."

Anna Keenan said the Green Party’s women’s caucus is developing a party-wide harassment policy or code of conduct to implement in the next year. (Robert van Waarden)

She said the recent District 11 byelection "was a very good chance" to test the Greens' new vetting process, which included an "extensive application form" as well as a green-light committee that reviewed applications and conducted "in-depth" candidate interviews and reference checks.

The Greens' screening process is still being developed but will build on that process, Keenan said.

"Our nomination processes will be more thorough than they've ever been before … we are very well aware that the public needs to trust us and we need extremely high quality candidates," she added.

Keenan also said the party's women's caucus is developing a party-wide harassment policy or code of conduct to implement in the next year.

Liberal Party's community 'litmus test'

Scott Barry, the president of the Liberal Party of P.E.I., said there's "no formal vetting process" for the party at the moment.

Though in P.E.I., he said, reputations typically precede people and those with troubling behaviour will likely have been identified by the public already.

'We do have to respond to an issue like this so it is something that I expect will be addressed at our AGM.' — Scott Barry

"When you're talking about a jurisdiction the size of P.E.I. there's a natural truth-seeking function in the democratic process and just by involving a good number of community members there's a sort of litmus test there," he said.

"If someone has a reputation for types of behaviour that aren't respected, or respectful of other people, that's not the type of person who's likely to succeed in the process."

While the party currently doesn't have an internal policy on vetting future candidates more thoroughly, Barry said it's an issue that will likely arise at the AGM.

"We do have to respond to an issue like this," he said. "So it is something that I expect will be addressed at our AGM so we have clear direction on how we're going to address [this]."

CBC has reached out to the NDP.