P.E.I. Liberal Party fundraising down in 2017

Liberal Party fundraising was down on P.E.I. in 2017, but the provincial party still raised more than all the other parties combined.

Elections P.E.I., released data on party fundraising Friday morning, including the names of contributors who donated more than $250.

The Liberals raised just over $360,000, down about 10 per cent from 2016.

Fundraising for the Progressive Conservatives was up to $203,000, the second highest amount.

The Green Party doubled its effort, raising more than $43,000.

It passed the NDP for the third most money raised. Fundraising for that party was down to $23,000.

Full details of the parties' fundraising are available on the Elections P.E.I. website.

More P.E.I. news